6 Meridian Sells 7,547 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $500,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $49.19.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

