6 Meridian Sells 9,238 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.52. 9,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

