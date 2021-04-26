6 Meridian Sells 9,631 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Target were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $103.86 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average is $180.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

