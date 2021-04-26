683 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $500.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.15 and a 200-day moving average of $429.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $502.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

