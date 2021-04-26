6,974 Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Talend by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. boosted its stake in Talend by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLND shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

