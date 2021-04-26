$728.04 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $728.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.70 million to $759.00 million. The Middleby reported sales of $677.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Middleby by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $15,144,000.

The Middleby stock opened at $182.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $185.54.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

