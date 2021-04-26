7,400 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

