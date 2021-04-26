$84.63 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report $84.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.81 million and the lowest is $79.38 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $25.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $399.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.74 million to $423.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $608.49 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $705.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.38 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

