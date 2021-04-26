8,468 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,468 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $86.44 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

