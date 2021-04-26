$87.24 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $87.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.35 million and the highest is $89.70 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $356.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $373.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $386.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC remained flat at $$23.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,542. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $868,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

