$88.25 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $88.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $77.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $416.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $450.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 580,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,478. International Money Express has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $615.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.