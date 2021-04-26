8,800 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

IIIN stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.