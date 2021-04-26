A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 529.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.99. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,612. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

