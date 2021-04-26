AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

