AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 125,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6,648.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.89. 59,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,128. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

