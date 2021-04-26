Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Cut by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $291.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $172.57 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

