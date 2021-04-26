Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,360 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

