Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.62. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.77, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

