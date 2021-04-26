Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.39. 7,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

