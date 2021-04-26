Achain Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00081541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00744417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

