Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $16.60 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

