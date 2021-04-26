Acorns Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,484 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

