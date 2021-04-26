ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

