Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

