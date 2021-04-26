Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,250,157 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

