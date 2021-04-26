Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises about 2.0% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $37,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.62 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

