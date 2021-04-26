AGAr (AGAR) Price Reaches $473.53 on Major Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $37,136.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $473.53 or 0.00880316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AGAr has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn.

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.