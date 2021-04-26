Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

TSE AEM traded down C$0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting C$81.97. 67,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,233. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,627,626.75. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

