Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.88 Million

Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $510.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.64 million to $512.12 million. Air Lease posted sales of $511.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

