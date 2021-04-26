Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of ACI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 5,408,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

