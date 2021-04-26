Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.71.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

