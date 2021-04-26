Alchemint Standards Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $104,035.94 and $323.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00283912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.95 or 0.01007120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00703870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,152.29 or 1.00078850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.