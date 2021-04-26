Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 315,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 200,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $151.30 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,022. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.