Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 3.0% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $585,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $284.11 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

