Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $24.71 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last 90 days.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.