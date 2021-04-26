Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

