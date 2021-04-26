Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ally Financial traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 10735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

