ALLY Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $15,761.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00065148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00747789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.12 or 0.07528405 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.