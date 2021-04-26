Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

