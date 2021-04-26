Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $9.85 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $362.04. 5,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,494. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.55 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.30. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

