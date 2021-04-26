Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $192.13. 89,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

