Alphabet (GOOGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $15.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,877.88. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

