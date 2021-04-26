AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

ALA traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,812. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.19.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

