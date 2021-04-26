Amarillo National Bank Buys Shares of 87,707 North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned about 2.25% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,978,000.

URNM stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $56.20. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,864. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68.

