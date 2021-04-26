Amarillo National Bank Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 97,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

