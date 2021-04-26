Amarillo National Bank Sells 140 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 94,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.06. 107,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

