Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.