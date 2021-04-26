American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 770,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of American Assets Trust worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

