American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.10.

AXP opened at $144.33 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

