American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

American Express stock opened at $144.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

